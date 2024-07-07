Join The Mission: Bike To The Bridge 2024 Fundraiser Scheduled

BRYAN, OH – The Cancer Assistance of Williams County is gearing up for its annual “Bike to the Bridge 2024” event, scheduled for August 3, 2024. This fundraiser is not just a bike ride, but a mission to bridge the need for area cancer patients.

Participants are encouraged to either ride or sponsor a rider, with all proceeds going towards supporting those in the community affected by cancer. The event offers three different bike ride options to cater to all levels of cyclists.

The 50 Mile Ride, with a $35 entry fee, takes riders on a scenic route to Lockport Bridge, through the beautiful Goll Woods, onto Oxbow Lake in Defiance County, and then back to Bryan.

For those looking for a shorter ride, the 25 Mile Ride, costing $25, also goes to Lockport Bridge and then returns to Bryan.

Families and casual riders may opt for the 5-10 Mile Ride, which travels to Parkersburg Wildlife Area and back. This ride costs $10 per person or $25 for a family of three or more.

This year, the event is also introducing a new feature – the Kids Ride & Learn Event. This event aims to educate children about safety while having fun. It includes deputy safety, an obstacle course, and the chance to win exciting prizes.

The ride will start and end at the Cancer Assistance of Williams County at the Williams County Community Offices/East Annex located at 1425 E. High St., Bryan, OH. Registration will be open from 7:30 am to 8:30 am, with the event starting promptly at 8:30 am.

For more information or to register for the event, visit www.b2tb.club, email info@b2tb.club, or call Mike Kurivial. You can also scan the QR code on the event flyer.

Join the community in this noble cause and see how your participation is making a difference at cancerbridge.org. Whether you’re an avid cyclist or a casual rider, your support can help bridge the gap for cancer patients in the area.