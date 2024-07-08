Premier Bank Experts To Speak At Montpelier Chamber’s Lunch And Learn Event

The Montpelier Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting its next Lunch and Learn event on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, at the Drop Tine Winery and Taphouse in Montpelier, Ohio. The event, which runs from 12 Noon until 1 pm, will feature guest speakers from Premier Bank, Cory Reindel and Doug Blackwood.

Cory Reindel, a Senior Fraud Investigator, and Doug Blackwood, VP Treasury Sales Manager, will share their expertise and insights, making this an event not to be missed for those interested in banking, treasury sales, and fraud investigation.

The Chamber will provide a light lunch for all attendees, making it a perfect opportunity to learn, network, and enjoy some great food in the middle of a busy workday.

Interested parties are requested to RSVP by July 24, 2024. You can confirm your attendance by calling 419-485-4416 or by sending an email to director.montpelierchamber@gmail.com.

Don’t miss out on this informative event! If you have already signed up, the Chamber extends its thanks and looks forward to welcoming you.

For more information about the Lunch and Learn event, the Montpelier Area Chamber of Commerce, or the guest speakers from Premier Bank, please visit the Chamber’s official website or call the number provided above.