Jorlenis Murillo Of Delta Named Student Of The Month At FCCC

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTERSTUDENT OF THE MONTH … Four County Career Center is pleased to announce Jorlenis Murillo from Delta High School as Student of the Month. Jorlenis is the daughter of Yolani Montalvan and is a senior in the Cosmetology program at the Career Center. Jorlenis was nominated by her instructor, Mrs. Dunbar. She is a member of Skills USA, completed her 1,500 hours of training and is ready to take her State Board of Cosmetology test, and is on the Career Center Honor Roll. At Delta, Jorlenis is a member of the soccer team. After Jorlenis graduates, she plans to attend college to become an OB/GYN nurse. Students who achieve this recognition throughout the 2023-2024 school year are honored with a certificate of recognition for their Career Passport.