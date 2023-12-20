Four County Preschool Students Present Holiday Program

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTERCHRISTMAS PROGRAM … Four County Career Center Preschool students presented their annual Holiday Program for parents and grandparents. The Early Childhood Education students at the Career Center work with the children as part of their lab experience and led them in the program. There was a special appearance by Santa Claus who brought gifts for the children. Shown during the program with Santa are (FRONT – LEFT TO RIGHT) Boone Schroeder (Defiance); Kohen Kossow (Ridgeville Corners); Mark Helberg (Napoleon); Oliver Berteau (Bryan); James Funchion (Defiance); Sophia Beltz (Montpelier); Brynn Bower (Wauseon); Carolyn Blue (Holgate); Cullen Sanders (Edgerton); (BACK – LEFT TO RIGHT) Aurelia Glore (Bryan); Jennifer Hutchison; Santa; Lawson Scarberry (Liberty Center); Katelyn Metz; and Jillian Beair (Helena). The preschool operates under the direction of Early Childhood Education instructor, Susan Myers, along with Preschool Aide, Katelyn Metz, and Educational Aide, Jennifer Hutchison.