Joy Musical Theatre Presents First Annual Fundraiser Show

In an exciting announcement, the First Annual Fundraiser Show presented by JOY Musical Theatre (JOY MT) is just around the corner, and it’s promising to be an evening filled with laughter, entertainment, and of course, JOY, for all attendees.

The event, scheduled for Sunday, July 30 at 7:00 pm, will take place at the Christ Community Church, 20172 Co Rd X, Napoleon, OH 43545 (Ridgeville Corners) offering a family-friendly atmosphere for a fun night out.

The highlight of the show is the line-up of JOY MT Directors along with their friends and talented JOY alumni.

Attendees can look forward to a variety of acts, from singing performances to skits and spoofs that are sure to put a smile on every face in the room. Laughter is guaranteed as the team engages in all sorts of entertaining and humorous antics.

The driving force behind the event lies in the passion for JOY MT’s mission. Not only do they deeply care about the students, but they also have a shared love for performing.

To make the most of this opportunity, the team decided to harness their talents and organize a fundraiser.

All proceeds from the show will be used to pay for the cost of producing their next musical feature, The Sound of Music, set for April 2024.

Tickets for the show are now available for purchase and attendees have two options to choose from:

-VIP TICKETS – Priced at $22, these tickets offer round table floor seating accompanied by charcuterie-style food, providing a premium experience.

-GENERAL ADMISSION – Priced at $5, this ticket type offers upper seating with snack options available for purchase.

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to support a great cause while enjoying a night of laughter with JOY MT’s First Annual Fundraiser Show.

Mark your calendars for Sunday, July 30, at 7:00 pm, and be part of this wonderful celebration of joy and the performing arts.