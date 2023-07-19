Carl Bowers, Sr. (1938 – 2023)

(Graduate Of West Unity High School)

Carl L. Bowers, Sr., 85 of West Unity passed away, Tuesday July 18, 2023 at Fountain Park Inn and Villas in Bryan.

He was born on May 22, 1938 in West Unity to Ernest and Thelma (Stantz) Bowers. Carl was a graduate of West Unity High School and then on May 28, 1958 he married Marjorie A. Clark in Montpelier and she survives.

Carl was an independent truck driver for many years and then worked for B & H in Montpelier until his retirement.

In the 1960’s he and his father owned and operated Bower’s Bulldozing. Carl loved his dogs and also enjoyed woodworking and gardening. He was a member of the Church of Christ in West Unity.

Carl is survived by his wife of 65 years, Marjorie, two sons Carl L. (Angela) Bowers, Jr. of Bryan and Mark (Sheila) Bowers of West Unity; a granddaughter Carlie (Neil) Baker of Bryan; several step grandchildren and step great grandchildren; and brother in-law Harold Clark of Grover Hill, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents, son Tommy Bowers, one sister and three brothers.

A time to receive family and friends will be held on Friday, July 21, 2023 from 10 am – 12pm at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. A service will immediately follow at 12 pm with his son Carl to officiate. A private interment will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Williams County Humane Society or Elara Caring Hospice.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.