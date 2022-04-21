Joyce Albertson (1940-2022)

Facebook

Joyce E. Albertson, 81, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center.

She was born on July 27, 1940, to the late William and Corinne (Ziehm) Cordy in Toledo, Ohio.

Joyce married the late Billy Wayne Albertson in 1956 at Free Bible Tabernacle Church in Butler, Indiana. He preceded her in death in 1995.

She attended Paulding High School and worked for Beam Stream for over 30 years before retiring.

Joyce was a member of Free Bible Tabernacle Church for 66 years. She loved spending time with her family and enjoyed sewing.

Joyce is survived by her daughters, Joanna (Neil) Bonecutter of Edgerton, Ohio, Sarah (David) Clark of Hicksville, Ohio, Mary (Tim) Allgire of Montpelier, Ohio, and Martha (Kim) Elson of Hamilton, Indiana; 16 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Jeri Snyder of Knoxville, Tennessee.

Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her infant children, Mark and Esther Albertson; children, Charles “Chuck” Albertson and Sandra Smith; two grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and siblings, William Cordy, Margaret Marsh, Charlotte Vickers and Norine Baldwin.

Funeral service will be at noon on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Free Bible Tabernacle Church, 206 W. Washington St., Butler, IN 46721. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial will follow the service at Eddy Cemetery. The family requests all flowers be delivered to the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Free Bible Tabernacle Church.