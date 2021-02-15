Judy Jennings (1949-2021)

Judy Jennings of Stryker, OH, passed away February 11, 2021 in Bryan Ohio. Judy spent her life raising her children and loving her family.

Judy was born on September 16, 1949 in Wilson County, TN to the late Albert and Victoria (Hardin) Kerr. She married Richard Jennings in 1964, and he preceded her in death in 2014.

Judy was known for her cooking and for always singing. Her biggest joy was her family and she loved loving on her grand babies.

Judy is survived by her daughter, Kim Hancock; daughter, Stacy (Henry) Stamps; son, Richard “Bubba” (Felicia) Jennings II; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister; Kathy Leftrick; numerous nieces and nephews; and three granddogs, Sissy, Sasha, and Charli.

She is preceded in death by her husband; parents; grandson, Andy Stamps; sister, Tammy Gray; sister, Brenda Jennings; and son-in-law, Mark Hancock.

Judy’s wishes were to be buried next to the love of her life, Richard, in Bethlehem Cemetery in Lebanon, Tennessee. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the benevolence of the family.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Grisier Funeral Homes in Stryker have been entrusted with the arrangements.