Juliana Alexander (1965-2021)

Juliana Amber Alexander, age 56, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Friday, November 26, 2021, at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers in Bryan.

Juliana was a graduate of Bryan High School and graduated from Northwest State Community College to obtain her degree in nursing.

Juliana was employed as an LPN for Parkview in Wauseon, Ohio, for the last six years and attended the First Lutheran Church in Bryan.

In her spare time, Juliana enjoyed listening to music and playing piano, spending time with her family, and cheering on her favorite football team, the Michigan Wolverines.

Juliana Amber Alexander was born on June 9, 1965, in Bryan, Ohio, the daughter of Orville and Barbara (Billow) Alexander.

She is survived by one sister, Beth Alexander, of Bryan; one brother, Guy Alexander, of Elida, Ohio; niece and nephews, Logan, Lauren, and Luke Alexander; uncle, Jerry (Wendy) Otte, of Defiance, Ohio; aunt, Linda Otte, of Paulding, Ohio; three cousins, Tammy (Dave) Kinkade, Jeremy (Christina) Otte, both of Defiance, and Valerie Otte, of Hicksville, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 2, 2021, from 4:00-8:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, Bryan. Private grave side services will be held at Fountain Grove Cemetery with Pastor Mark Holbrook officiating.

Memorials are requested to the family for expenses. Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, has been entrusted with arrangements.

