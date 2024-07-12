July Bryan Development Spotlight Award Goes To Frankie’s

To recognize local investment in buildings, landscaping, events, and other improvements, Bryan Development (BD) has created a monthly “Spotlight Award.”

July’s recipient is Frankie’s, located at 308 North Union Street. Frankie’s was nominated for the award by Renee Isaac.

Frankie’s, a family restaurant that’s been in Bryan since 1984, has a new owner and has received a “facelift”. After the 2023 death of former owner, Randy Rowan, Frankie’s manager, Heather Johnson, and her husband, Brad, purchased the long-loved restaurant. Heather and Brad have resealed the front parking lot, attended to the back parking lot, updated the landscaping and installed a new sign.

All this work improves Frankie’s curb appeal, but they’ve also painted the interior and added fun, historical decor highlighting former restaurants in Bryan.

Additional services have been added in the forms of catering and entertainment such as Singo Bingo, Name That Tune, and Trivia Nights.

The Johnsons are looking to refurbish the bar area to include a tap system, recover the booth seats, and one day adding an addition to the south end of the building for extra seating.

Heather draws from her years of restaurant experience and looks forward to interacting with the customers that she’s known throughout her career.

She and her staff are all veterans of Frankie’s and look forward to welcoming even more costumers. Frankie’s has updated their menu that now includes in-house smoked items, and offers local products from Two Bandits Brewery, Michindoh Winery and Kristen’s Cheesecakes.

Bryan Development’s mission is to enrich the community by encouraging economic activity, preservation and community pride.

The BD presents the Spotlight Award to a resident, business, industry, or institution that has invested in new construction, preservation, restoration or beautification efforts, in Bryan.

Spotlight Award recipients are recognized by Bryan Development with a plaque and through social media and local news outlets. The community is encouraged to submit Spotlight Award Nominations at developbryan@gmail.com.