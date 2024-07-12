Wall Collapse In Metamora Partially Closes State Route

METAMORA – On July 11, 2024, at 6:34 p.m., Metamora Amboy Fire Department was dispatched to 124 E. Main St. for a possible building collapse.

Upon arrival at the scene, crews noted that the upper northwestern third of the exterior wall had fallen off onto a car and into State Route 64/State Route 120.

The building was not occupied. Due to limited access to the building due to a question of structural integrity, additional agencies were contacted and will possibly make a determination on July 12, 2024.

The remaining approximately two-thirds of exterior wall removed for safety by fire department personnel. The property owner was contacted, and the property was secured. The stability and safety of the structure remains under investigation.

The Metamora Amboy Fire Department was assisted by Fulton County Communications, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Emergency Management Agency, Environmental Protection Agency, Wood County Building Inspector’s Office, Village of Metamora, and Ohio Department of Transportation.

State Route 64/State Route 120 continues to have traffic maintained by traffic lights at this time, making it a one lane road. There are no fire or civilian injuries to report at this time. Crews cleared the scene at 9:28 pm.