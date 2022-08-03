July Report From Fulton County Clerk Of Courts

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

Fulton County Clerk of Courts Tracy Zuver has provided his monthly report for July 2022, with July 2021 in parentheses, with the following:

New cases filed in the legal department 293 (125); domestic 16 (14), civil 26 (12), criminal 10 (9), miscellaneous 1 (9), Judgment Liens 238 (81), and Appeals 2 (0) with a total of fees collected being $18,980.69 ($15,336.34).

The title department issued a total of 1,519 (1,856) titles; new cars 87 (111), used cars 761 (958), new trucks 47 (57), used trucks 327 (391), vans 54 (9), motorcycles 70 (85), manufactured homes 14 (16), trailers 22 (39), travel trailers 44 (51), motor homes 24 (23), buses 0 (6), off-road vehicles 26 (48), watercraft 23 (44), outboard motors 7 (5), other 13 (13), with a total of fees collected being $771,173.88 ($881,756.23).