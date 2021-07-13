June Report From Fulton County Clerk Of Courts

Fulton County Clerk of Courts Tracy Zuver has provided his monthly report for June 2021, with June 2020 in parenthesize, with the following:

New cases filed in the legal department 227 (335); domestic 10 (22), civil 8 (7), criminal 21 (7), miscellaneous 3 (2), Judgment Liens 185 (335), and Appeals 0 (0) with a total of fees collected being $21,001.42 ($17,625.48).

The title department issued a total of 2,021 (2,490) titles; new cars 131 (133), used cars 975 (1,307), new trucks 79 (86), used trucks 490 (486), vans 27 (18), motorcycles 78 (110), manufactured homes 12 (10), trailers 34 (25), travel trailers 63 (81), motor homes 31 (50), buses 2 (0), off-road vehicles 42 (76), watercraft 40 (68), outboard motors 9 (14), other 8 (26), with a total of fees collected being $961,999.72 ($1,103,269.53).