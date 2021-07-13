Leo Gustwiler (1924-2021)

Leo C. Gustwiller, 96, left this world for his heavenly home on July 12, 2021. Leo was born on November 21, 1924, at home in Holgate, Ohio, to John and Elizabeth (Diemer) Gustwiller. On June 1, 1948, he married Janet Coressel, and she preceded him in death in April 2013.

Leo was a member of St. Caspar Catholic Church and a 75 year member of the Knights of Columbus. He was very active in both. He was a 1942 graduate of Liberty Center High School.

Leo worked hard all his life. He farmed, worked in the Wauseon Wire Factory, drove a truck for local egg wholesaler purchasing eggs from area farmers in Fulton, Williams, Henry and Defiance Counties.

He also worked for a short time in a grocery store in Montpelier. But what he enjoyed the most was being “the chip man” working for Frito-Lay, Inc. In his retirement, he and Janet were owners of the former Arrowhead Motel in Wauseon.

Leo also enjoyed playing music and played everything by ear. He started playing while a young boy with his brother, Raymond, and school friends. Later, along with his father and family friends, he played for dances in Henry and Fulton Counties.

Until recently, Leo could be found playing his harmonica along with Circle of Friends in Delta and anywhere he could. He loved to play for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He truly enjoyed sharing his harmonica music.

Leo is survived by his children, Leonard (Mary) Gustwiller of Archbold, Barbara (Bob) Irelan, Robert (Mary) Gustwiller and Steve (Lisa) Gustwiller, all of Wauseon. Grandchildren, Scott (Krista) Irelan, Joe Irelan, Becky (Justin) Dadisman, Sarah (Heath) Grim, Monica (Steve) Dupee, Jeremy (Bridget) Gustwiller, Aaron Gustwiller, Ashly (Todd) Dumas, Stephanie (Kunle) Lawson, Kendra (Brian) Courtney, Caleb (Emily) Gustwiller, 16 great-grandchildren, two step-great-grandchildren, brother-in-law, Michael Coressel of Archold, sisters-in-law, Marlene Coressel of Archbold, and Martha Coressel of St. Michel’s Ridge, Defiance. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, friends and aquaintances. He was also preceded in death by an infant son, Paul, sons, Gerald and Roger, his parents, brothers, Alfred, Leroy, Bernard, Virgil, William and Raymond, and sister, Viola Harmon, infant sister, Mary Agnes Gustwiller.

He was also preceded in death by his in-laws, Leonard Coressel, Jr. Cecelia Gustwiller, Catherine Schlegel, Frances Coressel, Dennis Coressel, Flossie, Viola, Margaret and Theresa Gustwiller.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, July 16, 2021 at St. Caspar Catholic Church in Wauseon, presided over by Fr. Todd Dominique. Burial will be in St. Caspar Cemetery. Visitation will be held in the Parish Life Center of St. Caspar Catholic Church from 2:00 P.M. until 7:30 P.M. on Thursday, July 15, with Rosary recited at 7:00 P.M. by the Knights of Columbus.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given to St. Caspar Catholic Church, Women’s Health Resources, or the donor’s preference.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.