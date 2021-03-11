Justin Houk Steps Down As Montpelier Boys Basketball Coach

By: Nate Calvin

Montpelier Athletic Director Joe Brigle announced this afternoon that Justin Houk has resigned effective immediately as the head boys basketball coach at Montpelier.

In his three seasons leading the Locos, Houk compiled an overall record of 19-45 , including 14-22 in the BBC.

This past season, Montpelier went 10-9 overall (7-5 in BBC) and finished third in the league with their season ending with a loss to Fayette in the Division IV sectional semifinals.

“Over the last three years, Coach Houk has been a positive influence on many of our student-athletes at Montpelier schools. He and his staff have made a tremendous impact on the development of our basketball program.”

“We appreciate all of his hard work, sacrifice and dedication to the Montpelier School District”, said Brigle.

The search for a new coach will begin immediately according to Brigle.

Nate can be reached at publisher@thevillagereporter.com