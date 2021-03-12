Robert Phibbs (1956-2021)

Robert E. Phibbs, age 64, of Ransom, MI passed away peacefully surrounded by his family after cancer came crashing down on his golden years. He was born in Hudson on September 20, 1956, to Robert V. and Bettie (Webb) Phibbs. Bonnie Sue and Robert were married July 26, 1986.

He loved spending time with his family and he enjoyed making hot rods purr, going to the races and he enjoyed a good campfire. Robert was truly one of the “good guys” and he will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him.

He is survived by his sisters, Brenda Briner of Bryan, OH, Denise (Mike) Phibbs of Hillsdale, MI, and Robin (Keith) Phibbs of Montpieler, OH; brother-in-law, Ray Feltzer of Pittsford, MI; his children, Vandardis II (Karen) Black of Ransom, Robert D. Phibbs of Angola, IN, Jeffery Phibbs of Angola, IN, and Verlane (Jason) Faust of Ransom; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Ruth Feltzer.

Per Robert’s wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of life (A.K.A., a PARTY) will be held at a later date.

