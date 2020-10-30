Montpelier Police Seeking Assistance Locating Missing Juvenile

Public Notice MISSING PERSON (10/30/20 1140AM):
MPD is seeking assistance in locating a MISSING Juvenile.
Missing is 14 y.o. Adrianna Perkins.
She was last confirmed at home in Montpelier around bed time at 9:00 PM last night (10/29/20).
Unknown clothing description, unknown direction of travel.
She is approx. 5-00 tall, 100 pounds, blonde hair and blue eyes.
If you know Adrianna’s whereabouts or see her, call your local police department, or the Montpelier Police Department at 419-485-3121. You can also send e-mail tips to TIPS4MPD@gmail.com.
