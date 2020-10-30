Kathryn Leu (1925-2020)

Kathryn L. Leu, age 95, of Delta, passed away peacefully Monday afternoon, October 26, 2020 at Ebeid Hospice in Sylvania. She was born on January 22, 1925, the only child to the late Louis Moll and Jeanette (Eicher) Moll.

After graduating from Tri-State Business College, Katie worked for Toledo Steel Products until they moved their factory out of state. She then served as a secretary for Tillotson Manufacturing in Toledo. Upon moving to Delta, Katie was employed as a teller with the Peoples Saving Bank; later called Bank Ohio.

She married Clifford C. Leu on June 2, 1946 and together shared 73 loving years together, until his passing on November 30, 2019. Katie was a member of the Delta United Methodist Church and Delta American Legion Post #373 Auxiliary.

Surviving is her son, David Leu; daughter, Debra (David) Ibarra; 8 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

The family of Kathryn value the safety of her friends and family members so a public graveside service at Greenlawn Cemetery in Delta will be announced once the COVID-19 Pandemic has subsided.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Delta American Legion Auxiliary, 5939 St. Hwy. 109, Delta, Ohio 43515 or Delta United Methodist Church, 101 Northwood, Delta, Ohio 43515 in her memory.