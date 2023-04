(PHOTO BY ANNA WOZNIAK, STAFF)

By: Anna Wozniak

Stryker High School held their 2023 Prom Saturday, April 22 at the Archbold NWOESC building.

Attendees ate supper, danced the night away, and then headed to Fort Wayne to party at Crazy Pinz Entertainment.

Crowned Prom Prince was Austin Batterson and crowned Prom Princess was Angela Soellner.

The 2023 Prom King was Kaleb Huffman, and Sage Woolace was crowned the 2023 Stryker Prom Queen.