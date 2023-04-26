NSCC Receives Check From Allied Moulded Products, Inc To Upgrade Plastics Program

DONATION … Charles Heitmeyer of Allied Moulded Products, Inc. (Bryan) recently presented a check for $1,000 to Northwest State for upgrades in the plastics technology program. Heitmeyer, an NSCC alum, was recently awarded the “Mold Designer of the Year” by the Society of Plastics Engineers mold technologies. The award was sponsored by Progressive Components. Heitmeyer is shown presenting the check to Dr. Dan Burklo, NSCC VP for Academics, in front of a brand-new Boy injection molding machine at the college.