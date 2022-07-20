Kaleb McLaughlin Ride To Remember Makes Donation From Money Raised At Event

Posted By: Newspaper Staff July 20, 2022

News Article Views: 119

DONATION … The Kaleb McLaughlin Ride To Remember recently made a donation of $1,000 to Ada Mavis, who needs a kidney. “We did a 50/50 drawing at Kaleb’s Ride & the Rodeo. Both winners donated their winnings back to the total which was $880. We added to it to give Ada a $1,000 donation”, said Kim Oxender. “There are so many things that insurance does not cover, we try to help out a little, it is good for our hearts.” (PHOTO PROVIDED)

 

