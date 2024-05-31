North Central Elementary Presents End Of Year Awards & Students Of The Month

PHOTOS PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTERSECOND GRADE … Brandi Massey – Student of the Year, Omar Acosta – Student of the nine weeks, Zaiden Wheeler – Student of the nine weeks, Madix Munger – Student of the Year. THIRD GRADE … Dean Maginn – Student of the nine weeks, Brooks Wyrick – Student of the year, Kensington Creek – Student of the year, Emersyn Adams – Student of the nine weeks. STUDENTS OF THE MONTH … Row 1 – Ava Szymanski, Gracelynn Dye, Aubrey Massey. Row 2 – Mary MacKinnon, Zaiden Wheeler, Eli Knapp, Kennedy Shantz, Kendall Moreland, Allison Haines. Row 3 – Brandi Massey, Sidney King, Kaedence Heller, Ginger Fackler, Quinn Fellers, Maci Delong. The character theme for May was Eagle Hero. FIRST GRADE … Hayden Steusloff – Student of the nine weeks, Ava Pannell – Student of the nine weeks, Allison Haines – Student of the Year, Kennedy Shantz – Student of the Year. FOURTH GRADE WINNERS … Maci DeLong – Math, Jayden Massey – Social Studies, Isabell Birdsall – Science, Gracelynn Meek – Most Improved, Allyson Wells – Rading, Leandra Miller – Language Arts, Bryan Perez – Eagle Way, Allie Camacho – Eagle Way. FIFTH GRADE WINNERS … Harper Fraley – Eagle Way, Juliana Rojan – Social Studies, Gabriel Workman – Reading, Paizlee Zimmerman – Science, Kayden Solano – Language Arts, Gabriel Demots – Math, Kale Gruber – Eagle Way, Sierra Burger – Most Improved. SIXTH GRADE WINNERS … Dakota Brigle (Most Improved), Cambrie Elston (Eagle Way), Candace Gendron (Reading), Jaelyn Houk (Math), Keagan Crivello (Social Studies), Landon Eckley (Science, Language Arts, Eagle Way).