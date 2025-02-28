Kaptur Issues Statement On Trump & Zelenskyy Meeting In Oval Office

PRESS RELEASE –Today, Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur (OH-09) Co-Chair and Co-Founder of the Congressional Ukraine Caucus released the following statement following a contentious meeting with American President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office.

“Today, the Statue of Liberty hangs her head in shame. The purposeful staging in the Oval Office by the President and Vice President to humiliate an ally and one of the world’s most staunch defenders of democracy, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, was not merely inappropriate and uncalled for, it was not befitting of the office they hold.

“Lots of congratulatory vodka is being spilled in Communist Russia as Dictator Vladimir Putin and his henchmen celebrate his illegal invasion of a sovereign and democratic European nation.”

“Ganging up on President Zelenskyy, Mr. Trump, a 5-time draft dodger, yelled at Ukraine’s valiant President for Liberty that he should concede security for mineral rights.”