Township Association Talks With Edon & Stryker Government Students

PRESS RELEASE – The Williams County Township Association recently met with Ms. Sara Taylor’s Stryker High School Government classes and the Edon High School government class to talk about Township Government and it’s impact on local issues.

They discussed the history of Ohio’s townships since their introduction into Ohio in 1865, and the roles and responsibilities of township trustees in local government, such as maintaining public safety, (with police and fire protection), maintaining public highways, and upkeep of local cemeteries.

Township Government is the Government closest to the people, and most accessible.

Pictured with Ms. Taylor’s classes are Springfield Township Trustee Ed Ruffer, and Township Association Chairman Bob Short. Pictured with the Edon class in back are Township Association President Bob Short, and teachers Danielle Wolfe, and Aaron Wolfe.