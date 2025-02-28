Kaptur, Murray Follow-Up, Demand Answers From Trump DOE

Washington, DC — Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur (D, OH-09), Ranking Member of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development, and Senator Patty Murray (D-WA), Senate Appropriations Committee Vice Chair and Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development Ranking Member, sent a new letter to Energy Secretary Chris Wright, demanding answers about the Department of Energy’s freeze of key energy investments.
Kaptur and Murray pressed Secretary Wright to provide answers to questions they posed in a January 31 letter — responses that DOE has failed to provide—and to expeditiously release illegally blocked funding.
“The Department’s actions continue to cause widespread chaos and confusion, affect a broad array of investments in American communities, and threaten to raise energy costs for American families.”
“We have yet to hear back on any of the questions raised and many of these critical programs remain illegally frozen,” write Kaptur and Murray.
“As Secretary, you have a responsibility and duty to execute the laws faithfully,” added Kaptur and Murray. “Congress has enacted laws to invest in America’s security and prosperity and lower American households’ energy costs by addressing our nation’s energy, environmental, and nuclear challenges through transformative science and technology solutions.”
“This administration’s funding freeze continues to create mass uncertainty, will cause energy prices to rise, risks good-paying jobs in communities across the country, and undermines the pursuit of energy dominance.”
“We respectfully ask that you respond to the questions raised in our prior letter and release all of the illegally frozen funds expeditiously,” Kaptur and Murray conclude.
In their January letter, Kaptur and Murray noted that the illegal freeze of Inflation Reduction Act and Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act funding is creating unacceptable chaos, confusion, and harm for American families and businesses:
“Stopping these programs is taking money from the pockets of Americans. For example, the Home Energy Rebates programs, funded by the IRA, has been putting money directly back in the hands of American households.”
“The rebates help consumers save money on select home improvement projects that can lower energy bills by providing up to $14,000 per household in rebates. It is estimated that these programs will save households up to $1 billion per year on energy bills and support over 50,000 U.S. jobs.”
“The President’s attempt to freeze the Home Energy Rebates Program means these costs will fall back on American consumers.”