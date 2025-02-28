Kaptur, Murray Follow-Up, Demand Answers From Trump DOE

Washington, DC — Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur (D, OH-09), Ranking Member of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development, and Senator Patty Murray (D-WA), Senate Appropriations Committee Vice Chair and Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development Ranking Member, sent a new letter to Energy Secretary Chris Wright, demanding answers about the Department of Energy’s freeze of key energy investments.

Kaptur and Murray pressed Secretary Wright to provide answers to questions they posed in a January 31 letter — responses that DOE has failed to provide—and to expeditiously release illegally blocked funding.

“The Department’s actions continue to cause widespread chaos and confusion, affect a broad array of investments in American communities, and threaten to raise energy costs for American families.”

“We have yet to hear back on any of the questions raised and many of these critical programs remain illegally frozen,” write Kaptur and Murray.