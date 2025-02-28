Four County Student Receives State FFA Degree

(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

STATE DEGREE … Andrew Bettinger received the prestigious State FFA Degree—a rare accolade reserved for the top members of a state FFA association. Bettinger, specializing in Environmental Horticulture at Four County Career Center from Evergreen High School, has demonstrated remarkable dedication over the past four years. His consistent involvement and hard work within the FFA community have earned him this significant honor. Please join us in congratulating Bettinger on achieving this distinguished milestone.