Kaptur, Murray Issue Statement On Reports Of Potential Mass Firings At Energy Department

PRESS RELEASE – Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur (OH-09), Ranking Member of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development, and Senator Patty Murray (D-WA), Vice Chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee and Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development, responded to reports of plans for potential mass reductions in force (RIF) at the Department of Energy, which could reduce the Department’s staffing levels by nearly 50% and affect even critical offices charged with protecting our nation’s nuclear security.

“Arbitrary staffing cuts across the Department of Energy would recklessly jeopardize its ability to fulfill its mission to ensure America’s security and prosperity by addressing our energy, environmental, and nuclear security challenges.”

“Gutting the Department will raise energy costs for American families and businesses, slow innovation, and put our national and global security at risk,” said the Members.

“It is extremely concerning that the Department is reportedly considering firing the very experts tasked with maintaining a safe, secure, and reliable nuclear weapons stockpile.”

“These dangerous cuts should not transpire. We call for this foolishness to be set aside and for cooler heads to prevail for the sake of our communities, country, and world.”