Friday, April 4
The Village Reporter
April Birthdays & Anniversaries At Williams County Senior Centers

BRYAN SENIOR CENTER … Front – Wayne Weber, Joyce Weber, Hilda Schroeder, Nadine Leithauser. Back- Sarah Stubblefield, Tom Foster, Marcia West, Clarence Fisher.

STRYKER SENIOR CENTER … Nancy Sanders, Ray Garcia, Judy Keller.

EDGERTON SENIOR CENTER … Front – Vickie Apt and Gail Mocherman. Back – Charlie Stiltner, Zella Collins and Dugan Hug.

EDON SENIOR CENTER … Bob Green.

MONTPELIER SENIOR CENTER … Birthdays – Dawn Kunkle, Carol Knepper, Michael Jones, Camille and Rodney Laukhuf – 50th Anniversary, Gloria Poorman, and Lisa Taylor.

 

