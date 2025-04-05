April Birthdays & Anniversaries At Williams County Senior Centers

BRYAN SENIOR CENTER … Front – Wayne Weber, Joyce Weber, Hilda Schroeder, Nadine Leithauser. Back- Sarah Stubblefield, Tom Foster, Marcia West, Clarence Fisher.
STRYKER SENIOR CENTER … Nancy Sanders, Ray Garcia, Judy Keller.
EDGERTON SENIOR CENTER … Front – Vickie Apt and Gail Mocherman. Back – Charlie Stiltner, Zella Collins and Dugan Hug.
EDON SENIOR CENTER … Bob Green.
MONTPELIER SENIOR CENTER … Birthdays – Dawn Kunkle, Carol Knepper, Michael Jones, Camille and Rodney Laukhuf – 50th Anniversary, Gloria Poorman, and Lisa Taylor.