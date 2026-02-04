Kaptur Votes to Reopen Government; Presses For ICE & CBP Reforms

Washington, DC – Today, Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur (OH-09) released the following statement after voting to pass Senate Amendments to H.R. 7148 – the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2026 a bipartisan budget agreement to reopen the federal government and fund critical services relied upon by families across Northwest Ohio.

The legislation includes five full-year appropriations bills to keep the majority of the federal government operating, along with a two-week extension of funding for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

The measure passed the House by a bipartisan vote of 217 to 214 and now will go to the President to be signed into law and reopen government.

“Today, I voted to pass the bipartisan budget agreement to secure critical funding for health services, education, housing support, and seven community project funding priorities that will directly benefit people across Northwest Ohio. This was not a vote cast lightly.

“Just two weeks ago, when Homeland Security funding was brought before the House as a standalone measure, I voted no because serious, legitimate Constitutional concerns remain unresolved.

“The package returned to the House by the Senate did not permit a separate up-or-down vote on Homeland Security.

“By acting to reopen the majority of the federal government that has been shuttered since Friday night, Congress has now isolated the Department of Homeland Security operations and funding. We can now focus squarely on the urgent reforms the American people demand for this bill and the agencies it funds.

“Congress now has until February 13th to negotiate meaningful policy changes related to ICE and CBP, to ensure reforms and enforcement standards live up to our Constitutional mandates.

“My duty is, and always will be, to protect the people I represent while upholding our Constitution, the rule of law and order, and the values upon which our nation was founded. I will carefully weigh any forthcoming DHS funding measure against those imperatives.”