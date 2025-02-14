Karen Pfund (1948 – 2025)

(Member Of True North Church In Wauseon)

Karen R. Pfund, age 76, of Delta, entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior, with her daughters by her side in the early morning hours of February 13, 2025.

She was born to the late Keith J. Lamb and Kathryn J. (Gorsuch) Lamb on November 15, 1948, in Van Wert, Ohio.

Karen graduated from Wauseon High School and on June 15, 1969, Karen would marry the love of her life Roger Lee Pfund and together share 51 loving years until his passing on November 6, 2020.

After 35 years of service, she retired from Sauder Woodworking; where she worked in a clerical capacity. Her greatest joy was supporting her grandchildren’s many athletic and FFA activities. Karen was an active member of True North Church in Wauseon, where she taught children’s church for many years.

Left to honor Karen are her two daughters; Tami (Joe) Thatcher of Oregon, Ohio and Meghan (John) Pelton of Delta; brother, Michael (Betty) Lamb of Friona, TX; sisters, Patricia (Bob) Lee of Wauseon and Rhonda (David) Moore of Pettisville; grandchildren, Samuel and Luke Thatcher, AJ and Gracyn Pelton; dear longtime friend, Dee Balser and special aunt, Jan Cochran.

Preceding Karen in death were her parents, husband, Roger Pfund and brother, Jeff Lamb on June 25, 2001.

Friends will be received from 1:30 PM – 3:30 PM on Sunday, February 23, 2025 at True North Church, 850 W. Elm Street, Wauseon, Ohio 43567; where a memorial service celebrating Karen’s life will begin at 3:30 PM. Pastor Rex Stump will be officiating. Interment will be at a later date at Wauseon Union Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted with Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St Hwy 109 in Delta. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to True North Church in her memory.

