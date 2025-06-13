Kate’s Kart 17th Annual Ice Cream Social Fundraiser

The 17th Annual Ice Cream Social Fundraiser benefiting Kate’s Kart will be held on Saturday, June 21st and Sunday, June 22nd, 2025
The Ice Cream Social is a day to celebrate the mission and impact of Kate’s Kart. On “Go Eat Ice Cream Days,” the community is encouraged to support Kate’s Kart while purchasing ice cream at any of the partnering ice cream shops.
Kate’s Kart volunteers will be on-site at 31 partnering ice cream shops located across northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio, gifting kids goodie bags and books, donated in celebration of us gifting ½ a million books since 2008, (while supplies last).
Kate’s Kart is a nonprofit organization that strives to provide a comforting diversion to hospitalized children through the gift of a new book.
Over the last 17 years, the organization has grown to service 25 northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio hospitals via 44 book Karts. The team of 100 volunteers, along with the help of hospital staff, give away approximately 4,400 brand new books every month to hurting and scared children in the hospital.
To date, over 485,000 books have brought smiles, distraction, and hope to hospitalized children and their families. This summer, Kate’s Kart is celebrating gifting their 500,000th book.
For more information and a complete list of days and times for each shop, please visit kateskart.org.
2025 Participating Ice Cream Shops
Saturday, June 21
Just Cream Ice Cream Boutique – Ft. Wayne
Kuehnert Milk House – Ft. Wayne
Handel’s Ice Cream North – Ft. Wayne
Handel’s Ice Cream Southwest – Ft. Wayne
Kilwins Ice Cream Shop – Ft. Wayne
Oh Five Scoop Shop – Ft. Wayne
Rusty’s Ice Cream – Ft. Wayne
Sweet Sanity – Ft. Wayne
The Stand Coneys & Crème – Ft. Wayne
Ashley’s Ice Cream Café – Marion
BerryWinkle Frozen Yogurt – Muncie
Blue Moon – Garrett
Chillz Ice Cream Shop – N. Manchester
Cowabunga Creamery – Albion
Dairy Queen – Portland
Edon Dairy Treat – Edon, OH
Grabill Dairy Sweet – Grabill
Jebi’s Ice Cream Shoppe – Huntington
Lucy’s Vedie Twist – LaGrange
Magic Wand Restaurant – Churubusco
The Old 27 Ice Cream Shop – Decatur
Ritter’s Frozen Custard – Warsaw
Scoops Ice Cream – Angola
The Brown House – Auburn
The Tasty Spoon, Hartford City
The White Cottage Sweet Shoppe – Berne
Sunday, June 22
Sundaes on Sylvan – Rome City
Auburn Dairy Freeze – Auburn
Grabill Dairy Sweet – Grabill
Handel’s Ice Cream North – Ft. Wayne
Handel’s Ice Cream Southwest – Ft. Wayne
Jebi’s Ice Cream Shop – Huntington
Oh Five Scoop Shop – Ft. Wayne
Otto’s Ice Cream – Churubusco
Zesto Ice Cream – Angola
Zesto Ice Cream – St. Joe