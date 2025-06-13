Kate’s Kart 17th Annual Ice Cream Social Fundraiser

The 17th Annual Ice Cream Social Fundraiser benefiting Kate’s Kart will be held on Saturday, June 21st and Sunday, June 22nd, 2025

The Ice Cream Social is a day to celebrate the mission and impact of Kate’s Kart. On “Go Eat Ice Cream Days,” the community is encouraged to support Kate’s Kart while purchasing ice cream at any of the partnering ice cream shops.

Kate’s Kart volunteers will be on-site at 31 partnering ice cream shops located across northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio, gifting kids goodie bags and books, donated in celebration of us gifting ½ a million books since 2008, (while supplies last).

Kate’s Kart is a nonprofit organization that strives to provide a comforting diversion to hospitalized children through the gift of a new book.

Over the last 17 years, the organization has grown to service 25 northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio hospitals via 44 book Karts. The team of 100 volunteers, along with the help of hospital staff, give away approximately 4,400 brand new books every month to hurting and scared children in the hospital.

To date, over 485,000 books have brought smiles, distraction, and hope to hospitalized children and their families. This summer, Kate’s Kart is celebrating gifting their 500,000th book.

For more information and a complete list of days and times for each shop, please visit kateskart.org.

2025 Participating Ice Cream Shops

Saturday, June 21

Just Cream Ice Cream Boutique – Ft. Wayne

Kuehnert Milk House – Ft. Wayne

Handel’s Ice Cream North – Ft. Wayne

Handel’s Ice Cream Southwest – Ft. Wayne

Kilwins Ice Cream Shop – Ft. Wayne

Oh Five Scoop Shop – Ft. Wayne

Rusty’s Ice Cream – Ft. Wayne

Sweet Sanity – Ft. Wayne

The Stand Coneys & Crème – Ft. Wayne

Ashley’s Ice Cream Café – Marion

BerryWinkle Frozen Yogurt – Muncie

Blue Moon – Garrett

Chillz Ice Cream Shop – N. Manchester

Cowabunga Creamery – Albion

Dairy Queen – Portland

Edon Dairy Treat – Edon, OH

Grabill Dairy Sweet – Grabill

Jebi’s Ice Cream Shoppe – Huntington

Lucy’s Vedie Twist – LaGrange

Magic Wand Restaurant – Churubusco

The Old 27 Ice Cream Shop – Decatur

Ritter’s Frozen Custard – Warsaw

Scoops Ice Cream – Angola

The Brown House – Auburn

The Tasty Spoon, Hartford City

The White Cottage Sweet Shoppe – Berne

Sunday, June 22

Sundaes on Sylvan – Rome City

Auburn Dairy Freeze – Auburn

Grabill Dairy Sweet – Grabill

Handel’s Ice Cream North – Ft. Wayne

Handel’s Ice Cream Southwest – Ft. Wayne

Jebi’s Ice Cream Shop – Huntington

Oh Five Scoop Shop – Ft. Wayne

Otto’s Ice Cream – Churubusco

Zesto Ice Cream – Angola

Zesto Ice Cream – St. Joe