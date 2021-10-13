Keith Green (1964-2021)

Keith A. Green, age 57, of Swanton, passed away early Friday, October 8, 2021 in his home. He was born in Logan, West Virginia on February 5, 1964 to the late William and Daisy (Smith) Green.

A 1982 graduate of Anthony Wayne H.S., Keith would later marry Wendy Kirkum on October 4, 1997. He worked for Brown Honda as a Parts Manager and was a member of Teamsters Local 20 where he currently served as the Union Steward.

Keith also enjoyed cooking for all who would stop by to visit. He was also an avid NASCAR fan, enjoyed camping and being with his family especially his grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 24 years, Wendy; children, Holly Harris; AJ Harris; brothers, Ed (Martha) Green; Curtis Green; sister, Dona (Dana) Hales; grandchildren, Hannah, Anthony and Mason. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Mike and David Green.

Friends and family will be received from 4-7 PM on Friday, October 15, 2021, at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta. A funeral service celebrating Keith’s life will be held at 7:00 PM on Friday, October 15, 2021, at the funeral home.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Cherry Street Mission, 1501 Monroe St., Toledo, Ohio 43604.

