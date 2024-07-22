Kenneth Jackson (1942 – 2024)

Kenneth E. Jackson, age 82, of Bryan, passed away Saturday, July 20 , 2024 at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center near Defiance.

Ken was a forklift driver for many years before retiring from DESC in Dayton. He was an avid fan of the Cincinnati Bengals and enjoyed watching wrestling and westerns.

Kenneth E. Jackson was born February 7, 1942 in Dayton, OH, the son of Kenneth and Lois (Upton) Jackson.

Ken is survived by his wife, Iris Anderson, of Bryan; children, Brian Jackson, Tammy Jackson, Trisha Timm, Keith Jackson, Joshua Jackson, Angela Jackson and Eric Thaler; 13 grandchildren, many great grandchildren and a brother, Ronnie Jackson. He was preceded in death by his parents and a grandson, Nicholas Conn.

In keeping with Ken’s wishes, there will be no visitation or services held. Ken’s arrangements have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio.

Condolences may be sent to and the online register may be signed at www.krillfuneralservice.com.