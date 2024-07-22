Steven Sumner (1972 – 2024)

(1990 Graduate Of Bryan High School)

Steven Audie Sumner, age 52, of Bryan, passed away Friday, July 19 , 2024 at Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Audie worked at Dalton Corporation for 18 years. He was a member of Dad’s Place. Audie enjoyed trains, electronics and computers.

Steven Audie Sumner was born January 4, 1972 in Montpelier, OH, the son of Lavon and Cloann “CoCo” E. (Schilt) Sumner. He was a 1990 graduate of Bryan High School.

Audie is survived by his aunt, Sandra (Darrell) Long, of Edon; cousin, Jennifer Manlove, of Montpelier and godmother, Cindy (Ray) Zaker, of Bradner, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A celebration of Audie’s life will be held at a later date. His arrangements have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio.

Memorial donations are requested to the family to assist with expenses. Condolences may be sent to and the online register may be signed at www.krillfuneralservice.com.