Kentucky Man Sentenced To Prison For Causing Fulton County Accident That Killed Seven-Year-Old

A Louisville, Kentucky man was sentenced on March 5, 2024, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court in connection with a fatal accident in October of 2022.

Baylor L. Barnum, age 22, was previously tried and found guilty of Vehicular Manslaughter, Aggravated Vehicular Homicide, and Vehicular Assault.

According to the Fulton County Prosecutor’s Office, Mr. Barnum recklessly caused the death of another and recklessly caused serious physical harm to another, while operating or participating in the operation of a motor vehicle.

Judge Scott A. Haselman sentenced Barnum to serve 78 months in prison. He ordered Barnum to pay prosecution costs along with ordering him to pay restitution of $23,445.90 to the victims and his driver’s license was suspended for 10 years. He received credit for 41 days in jail.

According to an Ohio Highway Patrol crash report, Barnum was traveling southbound on Fulton County Road 10 in a 2018 Mitsubishi SUV on October 13 when he failed to yield the right of way to a 2015 Jeep SUV driven by Jasmine Torbet, 36, Wauseon, which was traveling eastbound on County Road E. Barnum’s vehicle struck Torbet’s vehicle, and his vehicle overturned.

A passenger in Torbet’s vehicle, Karson Torbet, 7, Wauseon, later died from injuries sustained in the crash.