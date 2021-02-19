Kindergarten Screening Scheduled For March At St. Mary School (Edgerton)

Do you have a child that will be age 5 by September 30? Kindergarten screenings at St. Mary School will take place on March 10 from 2:30 – 4:30 pm. Call the school at 419-298-2531 to reserve your preferred time or to schedule a more convenient screening date.

Documents needed at the time of screening include the child’s birth certificate with the seal, immunization records, and custody paperwork if applicable.

Since 1927, generations of families have been influenced by the excellence of St. Mary School. Your child can learn in a safe and student-centered environment with small class sizes and compassionate teachers and staff members. Call today to learn more about our programs and offerings.

With the many scholarship opportunities, St. Mary School is a viable option for children in our community. More information can be found on our website at www.stmaryedgerton.org.