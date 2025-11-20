Thomas “Tom” Young (1958 – 2025)

(Member Of Archbold’s St. Peter Catholic Church)

Thomas Dean “Tom” Young, 67, passed away unexpectedly on November 18, 2025. He was born on November 2, 1958, in Marshall, Minnesota.

Tom proudly served his country as a United States Marine. After his service, he built a life rich in friendships, stories, and adventure.

An avid motorcyclist, he cherished his Saturday rides especially those supporting charitable causes.

He was a devoted sports fan, and the Minnesota Vikings were his lifelong passion. One of his favorite memories was spending the night at the home of Vikings quarterback Tommy Kramer and attending many gatherings as his guest.

Tom lived a full and vibrant life. A natural storyteller larger than life. Tom was known for his unforgettable garage parties and his love of football Sundays filled with laughter, spirited opinions, and memorable tales. His warm, boisterous personality made him impossible not to love.

Born in Minnesota, Tom spent most of his adult life in Phoenix, Arizona, working as a heavy machine operator before moving to Archbold 16 years ago to be by his family.

He will be remembered for his generosity, loyalty, humor, and the deep love he held for his family and friends. Tom was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Archbold, where he faithfully served as an usher.

Tom is survived by his sissy, Susan Grieser of Archbold nieces Natalie Grieser (Jason Moore) and Andrea (Brandon) Tijerina, his brother Donald (Sheryl) Young of Franklin, Tennessee nephews Donnie (Ann) Young, Danny (Sidney) Young and niece Stacy (Eric) Lammers. He is also survived by nephew Jason Young Arizona and niece Lynn (Dail) Hurt of South Carolina. Along with many great nephews and nieces and dear friends who were blessed by his presence in their lives.

He was preceded in death by his mother Grace New and his father Donald Young; his brother, Paul Young; and his brother-in-law, John Grieser.

Visitation for Tom will be held Monday, November 24, at St. Peter Catholic Church from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with A Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 12:15 p.m. Private burial will be held at the Archbold Cemetery.

The family suggests that memorials be given to St. Peter Catholic Church. www.ShortFuneralHome.com