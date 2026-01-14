Knights Of Columbus Announces “Keep Christ In Christmas” Poster Contest Winners

PHOTO PROVIDED | THE VILLAGE REPORTER

POSTER WINNERS … (Front) Father Dan Borgelt, Aiden Diehl, Avery Amor, Henry Sonneberger, Ella Meyer, and Don Kimpel. (Back) Evie Meyer, Winston Herman, Olivia Boeke, Ella Boeke, Ethan Cape, and Hope Ault.

PRESS RELEASE – The Knights of Columbus Council #1494 proudly announced the winners of the annual Keep Christ in Christmas Poster Contest, and the top students from St. Mary School are noted below.

Don Kimpel was present at the 2nd quarter awards assembly to present students with prizes and certificates.

Students showcased their creativity and faith through artwork that thoughtfully reflected this year’s theme, “Keep Christ in Christmas.”

Entries were judged by age group, with prizes awarded to the top three students in each division. First-place winners in each category advanced to the next level of competition.

The Knights of Columbus commend all participants for their artistic talent and their meaningful expression of the true spirit of Christmas.

Kindergarten

1st Place: Avery Amor

2nd Place: Henry Sonneberger

3rd Place: Aiden Diehl

1st & 2nd Grade

1st Place: Evie Meyer

2nd Place: Ella Meyer

3rd Place: Winston Herman

3rd & 4th Grade

2nd Place: Olivia Boeke

3rd Place: Ella Boeke

5th & 6th Grade

1st Place: Ethan Cape

3rd Place: Hope Ault