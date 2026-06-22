Mary M. Green (1951 – 2026)

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(Loved Camping, Reading, & Family)

Mary M. Green, age 75, of Montpelier, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 18, 2026, at the Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice. Mary was born on April 4, 1951, in Bryan, Ohio, to Atlee E. and Delma (Hartman) Garber.

She was a devoted homemaker who dedicated her life to raising her family. Mary found her greatest joy in spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

She enjoyed camping, reading, traveling, and especially visiting lighthouses. Her quiet nature, love of family, and simple pleasures in life will be remembered by all who knew her.

Mary is survived by her children: Don (Heather) Blosser of West Unity, Ohio; John Blosser of Pioneer, Ohio; Ron (Cynthia) Green of Edon, Ohio; Connie (Buddy) Bigger of Edgerton, Ohio; Deb (Dennis) Jones of Defiance, Ohio; Mike Green of Fort Wayne, Indiana; and Jason Green of Defiance, Ohio.

She is also survived by her siblings: Betty Thompson of Bryan; Nancy Stickney of Montpelier; Charlene Houston of Bryan; Bill (Bonnie) Garber of West Unity; and Sheila Garber of Montpelier. Mary leaves behind 12 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren, along with many nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ron Green Sr., in August 2000; her parents, Atlee and Delma Garber; and her brother, Paul Garber.

In accordance with Mary’s wishes, a private graveside service was held at Shiffler Cemetery, Bryan, Ohio. There was no public visitation.

The Thompson Funeral Home in Montpelier has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.