Knights Of Columbus Council 1915 Supports Four County Endowment With Donation

PRESS RELEASE – Dave Lamore, Grand Knight of Council 1915 (Bryan), recently presented a monetary donation to the Four County Career Center (FCCC) Endowment from the proceeds of their annual golf scramble.

This generous contribution will directly support FCCC students facing financial hardships by assisting with education-related expenses such as school supplies, uniforms, scholarships, and emergency needs.

The FCCC Endowment, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, was established in 2009 with the mission of providing financial assistance to students in need.

To date, the Endowment has distributed over $70,000 in support, helping ensure that all students have the resources necessary for success.

“The FCCC Endowment could not continue to help students without the generosity of organizations like the Knights of Columbus and our many other dedicated supporters,” said Mr. Tony McCord.

“This donation will have a meaningful impact on students who need assistance to stay focused on their education and career goals.”

Pictured is Dave Lamore, Grand Knight Council 1915 of Bryan, and Tony McCord, FCCC Endowment Chairman.

FCCC extends its heartfelt gratitude to the Knights of Columbus and all who contribute to the Endowment. Their commitment to supporting career and technical education plays a vital role in the success of our students.

For more information about the FCCC Endowment or ways to contribute, please contact Mr. Mccord at 419-267-2311 or by email tmccord@fcanywhere.net