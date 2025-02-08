Goodwill Industries To Open Location In Swanton

PRESS RELEASE – Goodwill Industries of Northwest Ohio has announced its 15th store opening in Northwest Ohio. This summer, Goodwill will open the doors to its newest store located at 134 E Airport Hwy, Swanton Ohio 43558 (former Family Dollar).

This new store will boast a modern shopping experience while shoppers find high quality items at affordable prices.

The donation experience will be much more convenient for our valuable donors by offering a dedicated curbside donation process.

“We are very excited about this new store location,” said Goodwill Industries of Northwest Ohio President and CEO Amy Wachob.

“Most of our supporters know our Goodwill stores as a great place to shop for terrific finds or conveniently drop-off gently used items.”

Wachob further stated, “While we are extremely proud of our retail division, its purpose is often unknown or overlooked. Our retail division provides funding for our mission to the community.”

“Goodwill is committed to providing workforce development programs for people with disabilities or barriers to employment.”

The newest store location will have plenty of opportunity for the thrill of the hunt by offering 7,000 square feet of good finds for a great cause. “When you shop and donate to Goodwill, you are helping to strengthen your community. It’s a win-win experience!”

“As a shopper and donor, you receive a great service, and you help thousands of people throughout Northwest Ohio become economically independent. Our supporters are job creators,” said Wachob.

Throughout 2024, Goodwill served over 9,000 individuals with job readiness and workforce development programs.

To learn more about the positive impact Goodwill has made in Northwest Ohio communities as well as location information, visit www.goodwillnwohio.com.