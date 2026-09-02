Labor Day Travel Surge Prompts Safety Alert From Ohio Turnpike & Ohio State Highway Patrol

BEREA, Ohio (Sept. 2, 2026) – As Ohioans prepare for the Labor Day holiday and the unofficial end of summer, the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission and the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) are urging motorists to make safe driving a priority.

The period between Memorial Day and Labor Day — known as the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer — continues to be the most dangerous stretch of the year for roadway fatalities nationwide.

“Labor Day is a celebration of American hard work and the people who keep our economy moving,” said Ferzan Ahmed, P.E., executive director of the Ohio Turnpike.

“But it’s also one of the busiest travel weekends of the year. We’re asking every driver to make responsible choices — slow down, stay focused, buckle up, and never drive impaired.”

In 2025, there were more than 681,000 vehicle transactions covering nearly 39 million vehicle miles traveled from Friday through Monday. To help manage the expected surge, construction activity in work zones will be limited from noon on Friday, Sept. 4 through sunrise on Tuesday, Sept. 8, with two lanes open in both directions.

“Speeding in work zones remains one of the leading causes of serious crashes,” said Chris Matta, P.E., chief engineer and deputy executive director. “Drivers can prevent tragedies by maintaining a safe following distance, preparing to slow down, obeying posted limits, and eliminating distractions. Work zones demand your full attention.”

To promote safe travel ahead of the holiday, the Turnpike and OSHP will host a Customer Appreciation Event on Friday, Sept. 4 at the Erie Islands Service Plaza in Clyde, Ohio (milepost 100 westbound), featuring safety demonstrations including a new rollover simulator from the Ohio Traffic Safety Office and OSHP, giveaways and resources for motorists.

“As people travel for the long holiday weekend, we urge everyone to make safe driving a conscious choice,” said OSHP Sgt. Ryan Purpura.

“Buckling up, staying alert, driving sober and following the speed limit are decisions that save lives. When we commit to safer habits on the road, we help ensure friends and families make it home safely.”

Motorists are encouraged to safely call #677 to report impaired or reckless drivers and stranded motorists.