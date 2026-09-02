FCHD Offering FREE Car Seats & Car Seat Checks

Wauseon, Ohio — Choosing and correctly using the right car seat is one of the most important ways parents and caregivers can help protect children while traveling in a vehicle.

The Fulton County Health Department (FCHD) is reminding families that car seats are not one-size-fits-all. The right seat depends on a child’s age, height, weight and developmental needs.

Even when families have the correct car seat, installation can sometimes be confusing. A seat that is not installed correctly or a child who is not properly secured may not receive the full protection the car seat is designed to provide.

Tips For Keeping Children Safe

Parents and caregivers should keep these tips in mind:

-Choose the right car seat. Follow the manufacturer’s guidelines for your child’s age, height and weight.

-Keep children rear-facing as long as possible. Follow the car seat manufacturer’s height and weight limits before transitioning to a forward-facing seat.

-Use the harness correctly. The harness should fit snugly, with the chest clip positioned at armpit level.

-Avoid bulky clothing under the harness. Coats and other thick clothing can interfere with a snug fit. Use blankets over the harness instead.

-Keep children in the back seat. Children are safest properly restrained in the back seat.

-Check the expiration date. Car seats have expiration dates, and older seats may not provide the same protection.

-Check for recalls. Make sure your car seat has not been recalled and that you have all required parts.

-Don’t rush the transition. Moving a child to the next type of seat before they are ready can reduce protection.

Not Sure If Your Car Seat Is Installed Correctly?

The Fulton County Health Department has trained Child Passenger Safety Technicians (CPSTs) who provide free car seat safety checks to help parents and caregivers properly install and use their child’s car seat, identify installation or harnessing issues, and answer questions about choosing the appropriate seat. Free car seats are also available for eligible families.

“Car seats can be complicated, and parents should never feel embarrassed about asking for help,” said Karen Pennington, Certified Car Seat Technician.

“Our goal is to make sure families have the knowledge, resources, and confidence they need to keep their children as safe as possible every time they get in the vehicle.”

For more information about free car seat checks, free car seats, or Child Passenger Safety Technician services, contact the Fulton County Health Department at 419-337-0915.