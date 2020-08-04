Larry Goon (1951-2020)

Larry L. Goon, age 68, of Wauseon, passed away unexpectedly Friday evening, July 31, 2020, at the Fulton County Health Center in Wauseon. Prior to his retirement he had been a truck driver.

Larry was born in Wauseon, Ohio, on August 30, 1951, the son of Warren and Gertrude (Snyder) Goon. He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion. He enjoyed camping and drag racing, and especially loved the Sand Dunes.

He is survived by his companion of over 25 years, Pam Miller of Wauseon; children, Randy and Tracy Miller, Steve and Trish Ward, Ron and Stephanie Osterhout, Doug and Laura Willeman, Jason and Andrea Knapp; his sister, Linda Douglas of Cheney, Washington; 13 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his dog, “Hurricane”.

A Celebration of Larry’s Life will be held from 2:00 P.M. until 6;00 P.M. at Jason and Andrea Knapp’s home, 655 E. Linfoot St., Wauseon, Ohio, on August 22, 2020. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with arrangements.

