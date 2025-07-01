Latest Bryan Development Spotlight Award Goes To Jackie Blu’s Clarence Wheeler

(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

JUNE WINNER … Pictured are Clarence Wheeler of Jackie Blu’s receiving the award from Ann Spangler, representing Bryan Development.

PRESS RELEASE – To recognize local investment in buildings, landscaping, events, and other improvements, Bryan Development has created a monthly “Spotlight Award.” June’s recipient is Clarence Wheeler from Jackie Blu’s.

Jackie Blu’s Restaurant started doing business in 2006, taking up residence in what was once Kaufman’s Restaurant, reestablishing this building as an anchor to Bryan’s downtown.

Not long after opening, Jackie Blu’s owner called upon Clarence to take the wheel. Since then, Clarence has been dedicated to creating a comfortable atmosphere in which to dine upon delicious food at a reasonable price.

From business luncheons, prom dates, girls’ night out, class reunions, small weddings, catering and family dining, Clarence has been there to make sure everything runs smoothly.

Mr. Wheeler is community minded, and has been dedicated to helping charitable organizations along the way. This includes his assistance with Bryan Development’s Christkindl Market of Bryan and the Bryan Chocolate Walk.

We congratulate Clarence on his upcoming retirement. Clarence will seek out warmer climates and visit his network of friends and family across the country.

Bryan Development’s mission is to enrich the community by encouraging economic activity, preservation and community pride. The BD presents the Spotlight Award to a resident, business, industry, or institution that has invested in new construction, preservation, restoration or beautification efforts, in Bryan.

Spotlight Award recipients are recognized by Bryan Development with a plaque and through social media and local news outlets. The community is encouraged to submit Spotlight Award Nominations at developbryan@gmail.com.