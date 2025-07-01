July 2025 Adult Programs At Swanton Public Library

PRESS RELEASE – Swanton Public Library has a variety of programming going on for the adults this June. Programs are a variety of paid and free, and some require registration.

Please call 419-826-2760 or go to www.swantonpubliclibrary.org/ and click on the banners for more information and/or to register!

Summer Reading Program (Adults) —Ends July 31. Pick up your entry forms at the front desk or online. Every week we will draw from all the titles read the previous week. Enter to win some great prizes.

The Chess-Nuts (Adults) – Every Wednesday @ 5:00 p.m.

Chair Yoga (Adults) – Every Monday @ 4:30 p.m. Physical therapist Dawn Seigneur will lead a class in chair yoga. Classes are $5.00 per person. Registration is requested but not required.

End Times Bible Study (Adults) – Wednesdays, July 2, 9 and 16 at 1:00 p.m. Tom Proudfoot will lead a study on the book Steps to Christ by E.G. White. Participants will receive a free copy.

Historical Society Meetings (Adults)—Every Friday @ 10:00 a.m.

Mahjong Mania (Adults) – Every Tuesday @ 2 p.m. Adults of all skill levels welcome.

Writers Group (Adults) – Thursdays, July 3, 17, and 31 @ 6 p.m.

Color Me Calm (Adults) Tuesday, July 8 @ 1:30 p.m. Join us for an hour of fun as we color our stress away while enjoying music, tea and sweets. We will provide the coloring sheets and supplies, but feel free to bring your own.

Fiber Art Friends (General audience – Wednesdays, July 9 and 23 @ 6:00 p.m. Join our local fiber artists to socialize and work on your knitting, crochet, weaving, and more!

Gretchen’s Book Club (Adults) – Thursday, July 10 @ 5:30 p.m. Open discussion.

Cardmaking: – Thursday, July 17 @ 5:30pm Class fee is $7/person and registration closes July 15.

Marcia’s Book Club (Adults) – Monday, July 21 @ 6 p.m. We will be discussing the book Tom Lake by Ann Patchett.

Board of Trustees Meeting – Monday, July 21 @ 6:30 p.m. The public is welcome to attend.

Library Bingo Night (Adults) – Wednesday, July 30 @ 6:00 p.m. Join us for a night of good old-fashioned Bingo. Prizes and light refreshments included!

The SPL will close July 4 for the holiday.