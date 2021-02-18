Latta Leads Legislation To Ensure Timely Notification Of VA Disability Claims

Bowling Green, OH – Today, Congressman Bob Latta (R-OH5) re-introduced the Veterans Right to Expediency Act to ensure veterans are informed of the outcome of their disability claims in a timely manner.

“The United States is fortunate to have the bravest men and women serving in our Armed Forces” said Latta. “When our service-members return home, we must do all we can to help them receive the benefits and treatment that they have earned. That’s why I re-introduced the Veterans Right to Expediency Act to guarantee that our nation’s veterans receive notice of the result of their disability claims in a timely manner.”

“It is unacceptable for a veteran to be unable to appeal a claim decision because they never received it. This legislation will help veterans receive notification of the outcome of their claim in a quicker and more reliable way, which will enable them to appeal the decision in a timely manner if they so choose.”

Latta hosts Veterans Advisory Group meetings where many veterans have expressed concern that delayed delivery of notifications was causing them to miss the window to submit an appeal. According to members of the Veterans Advisory Group, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) stated delays with the United State Postal Service resulted in delivery issues.

The Veterans Right to Expediency Act would require that all VA denial of claims for benefits notices be delivered by certified mail. Latta has introduced similar legislation in previous Congresses.