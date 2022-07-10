Laverne Wirth (1930-2022)

Facebook

Laverne M. Wirth, age 91, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 1:10 A.M. on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice near Defiance, Ohio, surrounded by her family after an extended illness.

Mrs. Wirth was a 1949 graduate of Sherwood-Delaware High School and was a devoted farm wife working along side her husband doing it all around the farm.

She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Blakeslee, Ohio, TOPS, Center Township Chicks Home Extension Club and the Neighbor Card Club.

Laverne enjoyed tending to her huge garden and flower beds and was an avid fan of the Detroit Pistons.

Laverne M. Wirth was born on August 27, 1930, near Sherwood, Ohio, the daughter of Louis and Ella (Ankney) Hellemn.

She married Harold J. Wirth on November 1, 1948, in Covington, Kentucky, and he preceded her in death on February 10, 1984.

Survivors include two sons, Harold Junior (Sherry) Wirth and Richard (Ann) Wirth, both of Bryan; two daughters, Nancy (Terry) Spencer and Sue (Phil) Hug, both of Bryan; twelve grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by one son, Randy Wirth; a granddaughter, Sandy Wirth, three brothers, Junior, Vernon, and Galen Hellemn; and one sister, Opal Hartman.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, from 3:00-7:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Blakeslee, with Reverend Daniel Borgelt officiating. Private interment will follow in Brown Cemetery, near Bryan.

Memorials are requested to the Foundation for Alzheimer’s and Related Disorders or to the Williams County Fair Foundation.