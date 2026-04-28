Lawn, Garden & Planting (Spring 2026)

Spring has arrived in Northwest Ohio, and The Village Reporter’s annual Lawn, Garden & Planting special section is here to help readers get the most out of the growing season. Inside you’ll find practical advice on common lawn care mistakes to avoid this spring, how to repair bare spots in the yard, protecting tender plants from a late frost, simple lawn care tips to help your grass thrive, and the best flowers to plant for color all season long. The section also features many of the trusted local businesses across Williams and Fulton counties that help keep our yards, gardens, and farms looking their best — be sure to support them as you tackle this year’s outdoor projects.