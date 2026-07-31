Party In The Park Tonight At Delta Park

TONIGHT’S THE NIGHT, DELTA! 🎸

Party in the Park is BACK — and it all starts in just a few hours at Delta Park, 511 Taylor Street.

🕔 Gates open at 5:00 PM

🎶 Public Scene takes the stage 5:30 to 8:00 PM

🎶 Renegade Lemonade rocks 9:00 PM to Midnight

🌽 Cornhole Tournament — bring your A-game

One night. Two bands. Zero excuses.

💵 Heads up: THIS EVENT IS CASH ONLY — hit the ATM before you head out!

Presented by the Delta Area Chamber of Commerce.

Grab your lawn chairs, round up the neighbors, and we’ll see you under the lights. ⭐

— Information Provided

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